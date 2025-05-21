Events Email Briefings
China maintains global critical minerals dominance: Report

Paige Bruton
Updated May 21, 2025, 11:48am EDT
net zeroEast Asia
A worker is loading materials into a calcination furnace at the production workshop of Zhonghai Graphite Co.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
The News

China has maintained its dominance over critical minerals, despite Western nations’ efforts to diversify supply chains, a new International Energy Agency report found.

The average market share of copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare-earth elements by the world’s top three producers reached 86% in 2024, up from 82% in 2020. “Almost all supply growth” came from a single source, the IEA said: Indonesia for nickel, and China for everything else.

“In a world of high geopolitical tensions, critical minerals have emerged as a frontline issue in safeguarding global energy and economic security,” the agency’s executive director said. Investment and exploration activity slowed last year, however, which could pose particular concern for copper, a critical resource for countries working to expand their electricity grids.

A chart showing the projected supply deficit of select critical minerals by 2035.
