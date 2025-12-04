Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

EU unveils €3B plan to counter China’s rare earths grip

Dec 4, 2025, 7:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Soil containing rare earth elements.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

The European Union announced a new plan on Wednesday to secure critical mineral supplies as countries grow increasingly concerned over China’s market stranglehold and its willingness to weaponize it.

Both the EU and US have found themselves vulnerable to Beijing’s leverage over critical minerals, essential for some semiconductors, batteries, and weapons, and while that risk pushed Washington to sign a string of bilateral deals with mineral-rich nations, Brussels has lagged behind. The bloc’s new €3 billion strategy aims to counter that by bankrolling mining, refining, and recycling projects of the vital minerals and metals inside Europe and abroad, and create a European Critical Raw Materials Center to oversee it all.

A chart showing EU imports of rare earths.
Natasha Bracken
AD