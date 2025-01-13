British consumer goods firm Reckitt makes long-term bet on Nigeria

British consumer goods company Reckitt intends to deepen its presence in Nigeria, confident that a turbulent economic climate that shook up the retail sector is beginning to turn the corner.

Nigeria’s economy since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has been marked by high inflation, a sharply weakened currency, and widespread consumer anxiety. Some of the world’s best-known consumer goods giants have scaled down, sold, or shuttered operations in the country as a result, including Procter & Gamble and drinks maker Diageo, who have deprioritized Nigeria to focus on markets deemed more profitable.

But Reckitt says it has navigated the turbulence and will make Nigeria even more central to its Africa strategy. “We’ve seen a lot more economic stability in the last one year than in the years before,” Akbar Ali Shah, Reckitt’s general manager for sub-Saharan Africa, told Semafor Africa.

Central bank reforms imposed since President Bola Tinubu took office in mid-2023 yielded a market-driven foreign exchange regime that Shah said has given companies easier access to dollars from commercial banks, enabling Reckitt to repatriate profits from Nigeria in 2024 for the first time in years.

The company has “a carved out plan for the next five years” to expand its factory on the outskirts of Lagos, he said, including adding new facilities to increase product volumes and exports to other markets in Africa.