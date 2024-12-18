Nigeria receives boost from oil sector investment

LAGOS — Nigeria’s push to revamp its oil industry was given a boost with the announcement of two deals that point to growing investor optimism over President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda.

Tinubu’s government aims to increase earnings from crude sales to fund the development of infrastructure projects in various sectors. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter and sales make up around 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Oil giant Shell said it will invest in a deep-water reserve in southern Nigeria that could produce 110,000 barrels of oil per day, beginning at the end of the decade. The announcement on Monday did not specify the amount being invested and came days after ExxonMobil’s business in the country was acquired by energy company Seplat for $1.2 billion.

Shell Nigeria’s Bonga North project will complement a two decade-old floating production storage and offloading operation that produced its one billionth barrel of oil last year, the company said. The Bonga North facility contains more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

ExxonMobil Nigeria’s sale was first mooted in 2022 but was only approved by Nigeria’s president in October. The business is involved in a joint venture with state-owned oil company NNPC that contributes 12% of Nigeria’s crude oil production, a Seplat investor disclosure this month said.

Listed in Lagos and London, Seplat becomes one of Nigeria’s top oil industry players with the acquisition. The assets it takes over include over 600 wells the company said are operating at below a third of their production capacities. The company plans to revive the wells to resume production.