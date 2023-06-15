Nigeria's Tinubu launches presidency by unleashing market-driven reforms

Nigeria’s new president Bola Tinubu implemented market-friendly reforms in his first two weeks in office in a bid to overhaul Africa’s biggest economy and attract investment — despite the risk that angry citizens could derail his plans.

The central bank on Wednesday allowed the naira to trade freely against the dollar, prompting its official value to plummet by nearly 40% as it moves towards a single exchange rate. It marked the end of multiple, tightly controlled exchange rates championed by its governor of the last nine years, Godwin Emefiele. Tinubu suspended Emefiele last Friday and the following day security agents confirmed he had been arrested and held in custody for “investigative reasons.”

Tinubu made his intentions clear in his inaugural address on May 29 when he said Nigeria’s monetary policy needed “thorough house cleaning,” adding: “The central bank must work towards a unified exchange rate. This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy.”

During that address, he also announced the scrapping of a fuel subsidy that cost the country $10 billion in 2022. Days later the state oil company said petrol prices will adjust “in line with current market realities,” which sparked long petrol lines as the cost of fuel doubled.