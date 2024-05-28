How Nigeria’s economy cratered in President Tinubu’s first year

LAGOS — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu vowed to usher in an era of renewed hope when he was inaugurated into office a year ago. Twelve months later, the prices of food and fuel have doubled, driving increasingly loud discontent.

Tinubu’s first anniversary, on May 29, comes as the country is set to slip two places to fourth on the ranking of Africa’s largest economies, according to the IMF.

The president had promised to deliver higher economic growth, a million new jobs and security reforms. On his first day, he removed a decades-long subsidy on petrol that had made it relatively affordable for consumers. He charged the central bank’s new leadership to pursue a market-driven exchange rate. The bank has hiked the benchmark lending rate by 7.5 percentage points since February to tame inflation.

But Nigeria’s inflation has climbed to a three-decade high instead — up to 33% from 22% over the past year.

“It has felt like a very different country because things are so hard,” Olusegun Akinsanya, 53, a father of three who works at a furniture company in Lagos, told Semafor Africa. His employer moved from paying fixed salaries to a per contract basis in response to the state of the economy, he said. “I don’t have any hope in the president and he doesn’t have any plan for us.”

The largest union for Nigerian government workers has demanded a tripling of the $20 national minimum monthly salary to match the fast rising cost of living. The government last week offered an increase that falls short of doubling the minimum, which the union rejected.