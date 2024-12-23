The global elections that shaped 2024

Around half of the world’s population — some 4 billion people — headed to the polls in 2024, marking one of the most democratically active years in history.

In South Africa and India, the ruling parties saw some support eroded amid accusations of democratic backsliding and corruption. Other countries were tossed into political turmoil: European nations saw a surge in far-right parties’ support, while France and Germany, the eurozone’s most powerful economies, saw their governments collapse. The US, meanwhile, saw the political comeback of Donald Trump.

As 2024 comes to a close, these are some of the world elections from the last 12 months that many experts and pundits agree will shape international geopolitics for years to come.