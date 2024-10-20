What ex-general Prabowo Subianto’s presidency could mean for Indonesia

Ex-military general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia’s president Sunday, vowing to bring economic change to accelerate growth, as activists warned of democratic backsliding in the Southeast Asian nation.

The 73-year-old was elected in February following a ballot marred by allegations of irregularities and the influence of outgoing president Joko Widodo, who is stepping aside because of term limits, with Jokowi’s son now becoming the vice president.

Prabowo, who served under Indonesia’s brutal dictator Suharto and was blacklisted by the US for two decades over human rights abuses, has sought to soften his image in recent years, frequently being photographed with his cat and appearing in viral dance videos.