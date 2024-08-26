‘No evidence’ Maduro won Venezuela election, top electoral official says

There is no evidence that President Nicolás Maduro won July’s widely disputed Venezuelan election, a top-ranking election official told The New York Times, in the first openly critical statement from inside the electoral system.

Juan Carlos Delpino, one of five members of the national electoral committee and one of two supporting the opposition, said he spoke out of a commitment to transparency.

Last week, the country’s Supreme Court, made up of Maduro loyalists, declared the incumbent president as the winner of the presidential election despite growing international calls for the release of vote tallies; the opposition continues to claim victory.