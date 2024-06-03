Mexico elects leftist Claudia Sheinbaum as first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum was elected as Mexico’s first woman president.

Preliminary results showed Sheinbaum — a protégé of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — won around 60% of the vote on Sunday, putting her around 30 percentage points ahead of her main rival, businesswoman Xóchitl Gálvez.

Sheinbaum’s victory marks a milestone for women in politics. But the historic significance of the election has been overshadowed by one of Mexico’s bloodiest campaign seasons. Observers are waiting to see if Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, continues López Obrador’s brand of populism, which many believe sidelined Mexico’s spiraling security crisis.