African fintech players seek new growth paths

African fintech startups are betting on a raft of new services and geographical expansion to build on the momentum from an expected boom in customer demand.

In Nigeria, digital banking app PalmPay is evolving from merely providing quick money transfers between bank accounts to offering a health insurance feature that has enrolled one million people since its launch in 2024, with plans to add other types of insurance. Wave, a Senegal-headquartered mobile money unicorn, is exploring partnerships with banks in West Africa that would enable it to offer loans. MNT-Halan, an Egyptian digital lender that is also a unicorn, started allowing customers access to instant credit against investments made on the app in September.

These are among a cohort of African fintech startups pushing to evolve into multifaceted, multinational companies, against the expectation that African fintech revenues could reach $47 billion in 2028, a near five-fold increase from 2023, according to McKinsey. The list includes older startups like Nigeria’s Paga which began offering dollar checking accounts for US users in September. Nepal’s central bank this week granted a remittance license to LemFi, a Nigerian-founded startup whose expansion this year saw it acquire a British card issuer.

PalmPay, which is owned by Chinese companies Transsion and Netease, has extended beyond Nigeria into Tanzania and Bangladesh this year and plans to set up shop in another East African country, chief marketing officer Sofia Zab told Semafor. Wave arrived in Cameroon in June, expanding its African footprint to nine countries. MNT-Halan has considered setting up in South Africa “because it is a mature, economically stable market,” but at present is focused on extending into the Gulf region over the next 18 months, CEO Mounir Nakhla told Semafor.

