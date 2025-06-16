African remittance startup LemFi buys UK card issuer

A Nigeria-born remittance provider for migrants in the UK, Canada, and Europe has acquired British credit card issuer Pillar, to tap into the remittances boom and immigrants’ need for financial services.

The acquisition, completed in May, will enable the UK-headquartered LemFi to roll out a credit card product within its app, the startup’s Nigerian chief executive Ridwan Olalere told Semafor. It will complement the money transfer service LemFi has offered to about 2 million customers since 2021, crossing $1 billion in monthly transactions in January, according to the company.

Neither LemFi nor Pillar would disclose the monetary terms of the deal. For Pillar, which began operating four years ago and whose founders and employees have now joined LemFi, the deal expands the use of its licensed card issuance technology to a more international market beyond the UK, co-founder and erstwhile Pillar CEO Ashutosh Bhatt told Semafor. The company had issued about 20,000 cards, mostly to migrants from India and Nigeria, since May last year, and now aspires to reach more of the roughly 1 million people who move to the UK annually, Bhatt said.