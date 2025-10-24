Nigeria’s Moniepoint raises $90M in venture funding

Nigerian payments and digital banking provider Moniepoint raised $90 million, it said this week, in one of the largest venture hauls by an African company so far in 2025.

The new funds complete a $200 million Series C funding round that began last year, which saw investors value Moniepoint at around $1 billion.

In just five years, Moniepoint’s handheld point-of-sale devices have become ubiquitous in kiosks, restaurants, and malls across the country, enabling cash deposits and withdrawals, as well as card payments. Combined with a personal banking app, its products have been used by more than 10 million businesses and individuals in Nigeria, with more than $250 billion in digital payments transaction value processed annually, it said. The company expanded in April by offering cross-border remittances, beginning with the UK-Nigeria corridor.

This latest raise underscores fintech’s dominance in African tech funding, with the sector taking up a third of 2025’s $2.2 billion total so far, according to Africa: The Big Deal, a funding tracker.