Nigerian fintech firm Paga targets African migrants in the US

Nigerian fintech company Paga is betting that its decade-long operations in Africa’s payments ecosystem will give it an advantage over US digital banks in the race to provide financial services to African migrants.

The Lagos-headquartered company, founded in 2009, launched in the US in September through a partnership with Oklahoma-based Regent Bank. Users will get a dollar checking account insured by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at up to $250,000, with a physical debit card accessible on the Apple and Google Pay apps. Anyone with a verified US residential address can open and use the account, but Paga’s rollout is aimed primarily at the African diaspora with the Nigerian community as the initial adopters, Chief Executive Tayo Oviosu said.

African tech entrepreneurs are jostling to offer digital financial services to the millions of Africans who live outside the continent and frequently transfer money back home. At least two other African-founded startups, LemFi and Kredete, have raised up to $70 million from venture capital investors this year to offer remittances. Flutterwave, Moniepoint, and Kuda are other African startups in the space.

“The mental model is that we are building Revolut for Africa,” Oviosu told Semafor, referring to the British neobank that is also available in the US. Paga plans to compete with US digital banking incumbents not only on essential money transfer and savings capabilities available on generic checking accounts, but by enabling transactions to Africa “in a way that they just can’t,” owing to Paga’s access to local payment networks that its US competitors do not have, Oviosu said.