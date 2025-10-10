The impasse over government funding doesn’t extend to must-pass defense legislation, which the Senate passed last night.

Lawmakers opted to include several standalone measures, including language that would lift sanctions on Syria (and require a subsequent report), revamp housing regulations, and scrutinize investments in China.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., lifted her opposition to the last proposal after senators assured her they would address technical concerns raised by Microsoft — one of her state’s largest employers — when they merge their bill with the House’s, a person familiar with the talks told Semafor.

“The substance [will remain] the same: to increase transparency in terms of outbound investments into the PRC that develop weapons [and] help grow their economy,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

Senators may have a harder time getting aligned with House Republicans, who passed their bill without the China proposal, in hopes of handing President Donald Trump a negotiating tool.