Ballots cast in tight US presidential election

The News
Election Day polling stations opened in the US on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots for the next president. At stake is control of the White House and Congress in a vote with massive national and global implications.
Opinion polls have so far reflected the closest presidential race in modern American history: Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are vying for victories in seven key swing states that represent their surest path to securing enough Electoral College votes to win.
Follow us here for key updates and analysis from the campaigns, pundits, and voters through Election Day. You can also read our hour-by-hour guide on how to watch the election results, and track our key bellwethers map.
The View From The Trump campaign
On X Trump wrote that election day “will be the most important day in American History.” He predicted that voting would take a long time because “Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF” and lines will be long, but urged Americans to “STAY IN LINE!” because “The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home.”
Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance cast his vote in Cincinnati, Ohio. Speaking after voting, he urged Americans to “be kind to one another” and “treat each other with respect.” He added the campaign “feels very good about the energy, but ultimately the ball is in the courts of the Americans.” He said a vote for Trump would mean a closed border, low inflation and affordable groceries, and “peace and stability.” “I really do believe that we can have a golden age of prosperity in the United States of America, but voters are going to ultimately make that choice,” he concluded.
The View From The Harris campaign
Kamala Harris published several posts on X urging Americans to head to the polls. “America, this is the moment to make your voices heard,” she wrote. She said today was a day to vote “because we love our country and we believe in the promise of America,” and to “write the next chapter of the greatest story ever told.”
Harris’ running mate Tim Walz said in an X post that he “could not be prouder” to be in the race with Harris, and thanked her for her compassion and joy: “You will make an incredible President of the United States.”
The Obamas released videos urging people to vote, with one featuring several celebrities who emphasized that elections can be decided by a handful of votes: “Six votes is your group chat.”
The States
Pennsylvania
In Cambria County, voting time has been extended after issues were found with some machines that were unable to scan ballots.
Election officials said “there is a process in place for issues of this nature” and the malfunction “should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts,” CNN reported.
The View From Pundits
Paul Krugman, columnist for The New York Times
A potential second Trump term should concern not only those who oppose him, but also his cheerleaders, Krugman warned. “The guardrails that constrained him last time are gone,” he wrote. There is a chance that Trump will build a “soft autocracy” similar to that of Viktor Orbán in Hungary, maintaining power through tactics of repression and fear. In that climate, nobody’s life will continue as before, not even that of his longtime supporters: “Radical movements that take power often end up eating their own,” Krugman wrote.
Dave Wasserman, elections analyst at The Cook Political Report
A surprise development in this election campaign, wrote Wasserman, is “that there really hasn’t been a huge non-campaign story (natural disaster, border crisis etc.) driving the news, which has put the spotlight on the candidates’ events, personalities and behavior.” This, he said, has “not played to Trump’s strengths.”
Justin Lahart, Wall Street Journal Economics Reporter
The economy is “the third candidate” in this election, wrote Justin Lahart of The Wall Street Journal — though exactly how it will influence results is “less than straightforward.” With the economy growing steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of new jobs have been created in the US. On the other hand, the cost of living is higher and housing is less affordable compared to when Biden took office. “Voters appear to have a longer memory for inflation than they do for economic growth,” Lahart noted. Whether Trump or Harris wins they will both likely be able to point to the economy and say “This is why,” Lahart added.
The View From Pollsters
John Zogby, pollster at John Zogby Strategies
The final six polls published before Election Day all showed almost the same story as prior polls in October: The race will be won on a “razor thin” margin, said Zogby. Though Harris is “certain” to receive millions of “excess” votes in large Democrat-voting states like California and New York, which will “beef up her total popular vote nationwide,” these will do little for her in key battleground states, all of which are “too close to call” in the final day of voting, Zogby wrote for The Guardian.
The View From Voters
Worries and nerves
Ahead of Election Day, interviews by The New York Times suggested that voters in battleground states — on both sides of the political spectrum — were experiencing a sense that “their nation was coming undone.” Many voters expressed feelings of anxiety and concerns over potential outbreaks of post-election violence, while others said they were relieved the campaign period was coming to an end.
The first election results are in
Voters in the township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire — of which there are only six — cast their ballots shortly after midnight on Tuesday, resulting in… a tie. Three votes for Harris, and three votes for Trump, reflecting what the polls have been suggesting for weeks: “It’s really close,” Politico’s Lisa Kashinsky wrote. The tiny community in the swing state unanimously voted for US President Joe Biden in the last election, and some Dixville Notch voters were surprised by the result: “I didn’t see that coming,” Scott Maxwell told The New York Times.
Notable
- Follow our live coverage of how the world views the US presidential election.