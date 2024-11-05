Ballots cast in tight US presidential election

Paul Krugman, columnist for The New York Times

A potential second Trump term should concern not only those who oppose him, but also his cheerleaders, Krugman warned. “The guardrails that constrained him last time are gone,” he wrote. There is a chance that Trump will build a “soft autocracy” similar to that of Viktor Orbán in Hungary, maintaining power through tactics of repression and fear. In that climate, nobody’s life will continue as before, not even that of his longtime supporters: “Radical movements that take power often end up eating their own,” Krugman wrote.

Dave Wasserman, elections analyst at The Cook Political Report

A surprise development in this election campaign, wrote Wasserman, is “that there really hasn’t been a huge non-campaign story (natural disaster, border crisis etc.) driving the news, which has put the spotlight on the candidates’ events, personalities and behavior.” This, he said, has “not played to Trump’s strengths.”

Justin Lahart, Wall Street Journal Economics Reporter

The economy is “the third candidate” in this election, wrote Justin Lahart of The Wall Street Journal — though exactly how it will influence results is “less than straightforward.” With the economy growing steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of new jobs have been created in the US. On the other hand, the cost of living is higher and housing is less affordable compared to when Biden took office. “Voters appear to have a longer memory for inflation than they do for economic growth,” Lahart noted. Whether Trump or Harris wins they will both likely be able to point to the economy and say “This is why,” Lahart added.