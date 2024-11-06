Trump declares victory in US presidential election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former US President Donald Trump claimed victory in Tuesday’s election, saying he and his campaign “overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” marking a remarkable return to power for the former American leader.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor” of returning to the White House, he said in remarks at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his wife, Melania, his children, and his running mate, JD Vance, as well as Vance’s wife. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

“This will truly be the golden age of America,” Trump added. “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Though his win has not been officially confirmed by all US networks, Fox News has projected his victory, and the ex-president remains on track to return to the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told her supporters that she would not be speaking this evening, and she hasn’t conceded the race.