Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

World leaders congratulate Trump after he declares victory

Semafor Staff
Semafor Staff
Updated Nov 6, 2024, 6:10am EST
politics
2024 U.S. Presidential Election Night, at Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida
Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp

In this article:

Title icon

The News

World leaders began congratulating Donald Trump on Wednesday after he declared victory in the US presidential election.

In this article:

Title icon

The News

Title icon

The View from Europe

France

Germany

Ukraine

Hungary

UK

Spain

Italy

The Netherlands

Turkey

The European Union

Title icon

The View From Russia

Title icon

The View From China

Title icon

The View From The Middle East

Israel

Qatar

Egypt

Title icon

The View From NATO

Title icon

The View from Asia

India

South Korea

Title icon

The View from Europe

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated “President Donald Trump,” saying he was ready to work together with “respect and ambition” like “we managed to do for four years.” In a post on X, Macron said Trump and Macron’s relationship would take account of “your convictions and mine.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, writing on X: “Germany and the USA have been working together successfully for a long time to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock said in comments to the media that “Europeans will now have to assume even more responsibility for security policy,” AFP reported.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his “impressive victory,” saying he appreciated his “peace through strength” approach to global affairs. “This is exactly the principle that practically brings just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful we can put it into action together,” he wrote on X.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime ally of Trump, wrote on social media: “Good morning, Hungary! On the road to a beautiful victory,” alongside a photo of him watching CNN’s election coverage on television.

UK

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated “President-elect” Trump, saying the “special relationship” between the UK and US would “continue to prosper” on issues including security and technology. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, enterprise, and entrepreneurship,” read the statement.


Spain

Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, wrote his congratulations to Trump on X, saying the two countries “will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership.”

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump on X, saying: “Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, liked by an unshakeable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”

The Netherlands

The Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders congratulated Trump, in all caps, on X: “CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” He added: “NEVER STOP, ALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING AND WIN ELECTIONS!” with a series of emojis of a muscular arm and the US flag.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Trump on X and hailed the beginning of a “new period.” He said: “I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world,” he wrote. He also described the US as “our friendly and allied people.”

The European Union

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Trump on X, and urged the two bodies to work together “on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.” She wrote: “The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.”

Title icon

The View From Russia

A Kremlin spokesperson said Vladimir Putin does not plan to congratulate Trump, since the US is an “unfriendly country,” and that the next US president would be judged on “concrete steps and concrete words.”


Title icon

The View From China

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the US as Trump neared victory. “We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” she told a regular briefing. “Our policy toward the United States has always been consistent.”

AD
Title icon

The View From The Middle East

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump “on history’s greatest comeback.” “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he wrote on X. “This is a huge victory!

Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, leader of Qatar, which has been a chief mediator for a ceasefire deal in Gaza, said he looked forward to “working together again… in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally,” AFP reported.

Egypt

Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also congratulated Trump, saying that he hopes for peace and stability, according to AFP.

Title icon

The View From NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump, saying his leadership would keep the defense alliance “strong.” He added: “I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO.”

Title icon

The View from Asia

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “Heartiest congratulations my friend... on your historic election victory.” He added: “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration.”

South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Trump, saying the future of the US-South Korea alliance would “shine brighter” under his “strong leadership.”

AD