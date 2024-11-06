World leaders congratulate Trump after he declares victory

The News
World leaders began congratulating Donald Trump on Wednesday after he declared victory in the US presidential election.
The View from Europe
France
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated “President Donald Trump,” saying he was ready to work together with “respect and ambition” like “we managed to do for four years.” In a post on X, Macron said Trump and Macron’s relationship would take account of “your convictions and mine.”
Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, writing on X: “Germany and the USA have been working together successfully for a long time to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock said in comments to the media that “Europeans will now have to assume even more responsibility for security policy,” AFP reported.
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his “impressive victory,” saying he appreciated his “peace through strength” approach to global affairs. “This is exactly the principle that practically brings just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful we can put it into action together,” he wrote on X.
Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime ally of Trump, wrote on social media: “Good morning, Hungary! On the road to a beautiful victory,” alongside a photo of him watching CNN’s election coverage on television.
UK
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated “President-elect” Trump, saying the “special relationship” between the UK and US would “continue to prosper” on issues including security and technology. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, enterprise, and entrepreneurship,” read the statement.
Spain
Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, wrote his congratulations to Trump on X, saying the two countries “will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership.”
Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump on X, saying: “Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, liked by an unshakeable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”
The Netherlands
The Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders congratulated Trump, in all caps, on X: “CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” He added: “NEVER STOP, ALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING AND WIN ELECTIONS!” with a series of emojis of a muscular arm and the US flag.
Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Trump on X and hailed the beginning of a “new period.” He said: “I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world,” he wrote. He also described the US as “our friendly and allied people.”
The European Union
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Trump on X, and urged the two bodies to work together “on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.” She wrote: “The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.”
The View From Russia
A Kremlin spokesperson said Vladimir Putin does not plan to congratulate Trump, since the US is an “unfriendly country,” and that the next US president would be judged on “concrete steps and concrete words.”
The View From China
China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the US as Trump neared victory. “We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” she told a regular briefing. “Our policy toward the United States has always been consistent.”
The View From The Middle East
Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump “on history’s greatest comeback.” “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he wrote on X. “This is a huge victory!”
Qatar
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, leader of Qatar, which has been a chief mediator for a ceasefire deal in Gaza, said he looked forward to “working together again… in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally,” AFP reported.
Egypt
Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also congratulated Trump, saying that he hopes for peace and stability, according to AFP.
The View From NATO
NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump, saying his leadership would keep the defense alliance “strong.” He added: “I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO.”
The View from Asia
India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “Heartiest congratulations my friend... on your historic election victory.” He added: “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration.”
South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Trump, saying the future of the US-South Korea alliance would “shine brighter” under his “strong leadership.”