Donald Trump expected to eke out a victory in Pennsylvania, Fox and CNN say

Donald Trump is expected to win Pennsylvania, Fox News and CNN reported, securing the crucial state that was integral to Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to victory.

The state’s 19 Electoral College votes were at the center of the presidential election, with candidates spending half a billion on advertising and making dozens of visits to the state.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 before Joe Biden reclaimed the keystone state for Democrats in 2020.

Almost a third of Pennsylvania voters said the economy was the most important factor in deciding who to vote for, while 31% said it was the state of the democracy, 15% said abortion, and 12% immigration, according to a Reuters exit poll.

A comedian’s disparaging remarks against Puerto Rico during Trump’s Madison Square Garden raised Democratic hopes that Pennsylvania’s 500,000 Puerto Ricans would turn out in large numbers to secure the swing state for Harris, but in areas with big Puerto Rican populations such as Lehigh County, Trump outperformed his 2020 performance.