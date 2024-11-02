Where left-wing populism could stage a revival

While conversations around the left typically center Europe, the Anglosphere, and Latin America, it’s actually Asia that might hold some of their best opportunities.

In South Korea, the conservative government has become deeply unpopular, providing an opening for political opposition. Right now, last election’s runner-up and former Gyeonggi governor Lee Jae Myung is the frontrunner in polls. Lee has been labeled “South Korea’s Bernie Sanders,” and has broadened his signature pledge for a universal basic income to include elements of what he calls a “universal basic society,” that includes housing as a right.

Neighboring Japan just held an election that saw the LDP lose its majority in shocking fashion. While Japan’s major opposition party, the Constitutional Democrats, aren’t exactly “left-wing,” there is new activity within the Japanese left.

AD

The Reiwa Shinsengumi party, led by the actor Taro Yamamoto, positions themselves as progressive populists and has campaigned vigorously for the rights of immigrants and the disabled. After expanding their seat share in the election, the party has carved out a significant base of support in some polls.

Jump to Thailand, and victory for progressives almost feels inevitable someday, despite staggering political harassment from an authoritarian government. In 2023, the Move Forward Party surged on a wave of youth support to place first in legislative elections. Move Forward was blocked from taking office, its leader temporarily suspended from parliament, and the party has since been dissolved – but they still place first in surveys.

And while the most recent tide of success for the left in South America may have crested, it’s still possible a half-decade of impending right-wing governments could send the pendulum in the other direction. Already, there are signs of life for bruised progressives on the continent. A recent poll of Chile saw the left-wing mayor of Maipu, Tomas Vodanovic, charging ahead into second place. Vodanovic may not run in 2025, but stands out as a name to watch.

AD

Given the nature of modern politics, where popularity is nearly impossible for politicians to maintain, there’s reason to believe the Latin American left would be capable of staging a comeback even if right-wingers take power.

The same holds true in the US. Victory for Donald Trump could create an opening for progressives in the next Democratic primary. Following a lauded DNC speech, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have a shot at consolidating a core of support within the party, especially with the backing of close ally Bernie Sanders.

In Europe, firmly left-wing parties have remained mostly stagnant for around a decade. France, though, poses a major exception, and the France Unbowed movement of firebrand leader Jean-luc Melenchon still holds a pole position within the left, even if his approval polling is poor. The movement is likely to make a serious run in 2027.