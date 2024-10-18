South Korea’s next election sets up a classic revenge story

Lee Jae Myung has been through Hell, and now he’s back.

If the next South Korean presidential election were held today, the winner would be clear. Lee, the last election’s runner-up who ran with the center-left Democratic Party, is the early favorite in polling for the next vote in three years’ time. The former governor of Gyeonggi, Lee has garnered a reputation as a progressive in international media for proposals like instituting a universal basic income in his province.

In 2022, Lee lost by a razor-thin margin, paving the way for conservatives to return to power. The winner, President Yoon Suk Yeol, stood as Lee’s opposite in many ways, with a reputation as a devoted capitalist who has promoted policies like allowing a 120-hour work week.

In office, Yoon has not been popular. The president’s approval ratings have been dismal at times, following public backlash to his conservative economic agenda along with repeated controversies and scandals. Yoon faced criticism over his handling of floods in 2022, and more recently was implicated in a “cover-up” after repeatedly blocking an investigation into the death of a South Korean marine.

Midterm elections held this year were not kind to Yoon’s party. The Democrats secured a thumping win, sending a clear signal of rejection towards the government and kicking off a wave of opposition momentum — that Lee is positioned to lead.

After losing the presidential election, Lee’s troubles didn’t end. Throughout 2023 the former candidate faced corruption allegations that resulted in his own party voting to remove his legal immunity.

Last January, Lee was brutally attacked during a tour of an airport construction site in Busan. The assailant stabbed him in the neck, requiring him to be hospitalized. Later, when asked about his motive, the attempted murderer claimed he was trying to prevent Lee from ever becoming president.

But Lee recovered. In August, he was re-elected as the leader of the Democratic Party in a landslide, becoming the first party leader in over two decades to win a second term. Polls continue to find Lee popular, putting him well ahead of anyone else on a hypothetical ballot.