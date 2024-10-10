If Donald Trump wins, he could have a world of new friends

Donald Trump still gushes regularly about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of a handful of prominent world leaders who he built relationships with in and out of office based on a shared populist-right worldview.

Trump may have some new friends joining that informal alliance. Should the former president win in November, there are signs that he could soon be overlooking a global political landscape populated by spiritually similar governments across multiple continents. In many cases, the relevant leaders have been termed by news sources as the “Trump” of their country.

Now, polls indicate a reversal in fortunes for many of the center-left and left-wing parties who were in power either when Trump was in office or took over afterwards. Conservative forces — in Canada, Australia, and much of South America — are poised to sweep across upcoming elections with a potential wave. Their most compelling opportunity will be on the ballot in just one month, as a new US administration headed by Trump himself could form the nucleus of an empowered and brazen international right.

AD

The best-case scenario for the global right is plausible, and would entail one of the most right-wing periods in decades.

In Canada, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has railed against “globalists” and drawn comparisons to Trump himself — or JD Vance. Vox described Poilievre as an emblem of Canada’s “polite Trumpism.” Under Poilievre, the Tories have ascended to leads of 20 points or more in polling. An election looms next year.

Australia faces a somewhat similar situation. The leader of the opposition Liberal/National Party, Peter Dutton, is noted as a standard-bearer for the Australian hard-right, and has called for even stricter controls on immigration. Unlike the situation in Canada, polls for Australia’s Labor government aren’t as bleak, but their honeymoon is over and 2025’s legislative election will be a serious fight.

AD

Latin America could also see stark shifts. After electing a left-wing government in Chile, polls now foresee backlash, with a conservative candidate leading. Nationalist authoritarians in the form of the Republican Party, which defends the legacy of the country’s Pinochet dictatorship, will make another run in 2025. Their candidate, Jose Antonio Kast, has been labeled the “Chilean Trump.”

Meanwhile, the “Argentine Trump,” Milei, is already perched in the presidency of Argentina. The “Brazilian Trump,” Bolsonaro, is barred from running in 2026, but is likely to make his influence felt through an endorsement. Rafael Lopez Aliaga won election as mayor of Lima in 2022 and is known as “Peru’s Bolsonaro,” which by transitive property makes him the Peruvian Trump. He is one of several names in the mix to be the next president.

Multiple candidates for president in Colombia will range from Trump-friendly to Trump fans, aiming to take advantage of discontent towards Gustavo Petro, the former Marxist guerilla elected president in historic fashion back in 2022.

AD

Trump could see more friendly faces in Europe this time around, too. Marine Le Pen still has an opportunity to win in 2027, according to surveys. Nationalist parties across the EU have reached a zenith of power and influence in the modern political era, with strong activity in most countries. Red lines around governing with far-right forces as part of a coalition have increasingly dimmed.