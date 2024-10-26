The ‘Battle Royale’ actor fighting Japan’s conservative establishment

Pink can be powerful. Taro Yamamoto recognizes this. The leader of Japan’s anti-establishment, left-wing Reiwa Shinsengumi party, Yamamoto has embraced pink as an aesthetic, wrapping his movement in the color, which appears on everything from posters to campaign cars. Why pink? “Because I like it,” he once answered. As simple as that.

Reiwa Shinsengumi, however, is not a simple left-wing party. In another life, Yamamoto was an actor, known especially for a starring appearance in the landmark 2000 Japanese thriller film Battle Royale. Yamamoto plays Shogo in the movie, one of the students fighting against a sadistic government program to pit school youth against each other in an island deathmatch.

Among Yamamoto’s other acting credits was “Shinsengumi!,” a television samurai drama named after the eponymous group of ronin (or “lordless samurai,”) who acted as a police force in 19th century Kyoto. Reiwa is the name of Japan’s current temporal era, since the ascension of Emperor Naruhito.

The Reiwa Shinsengumi, therefore, are trying to evoke an image of roguish warriors, fighting for justice in modern times.

And the party does fight. Yamamoto launched Reiwa Shinsengumi in 2019, after serving as a legislator for the Liberal Party. Running in that year’s House of Councillors election, the first two names on his list, ahead of himself, were Yasuhiko Funago and Eiko Kimura — who became Japan’s “first lawmakers with severe disabilities.” Their election literally transformed the House of Councillors, which was prompted to make changes to accommodate their access.

Yamamoto next set his focus on the race for governor in Tokyo. Campaigning in 2020 during the height of the Covid pandemic, he promised to hand out cash to residents, echoing a global wave of support for social safety nets as economic turmoil unfolded. He also pledged vigorous opposition to the Tokyo Olympics, a hot-button issue in the city. Yamamoto scored 10%, nowhere near what was required to win, but a significant dent in a marquee vote.