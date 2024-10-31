Why the Economist is endorsing in 2024

Prideaux said that the endorsement was not necessarily written as a statement of the publication’s values. Instead, he wrote it as an argument aimed at persuading Trump supporters who read the piece. This approach was consistent with The Economist’s mission of providing readers with the most relevant information to help them make decisions, he said.

“The Economist is opinionated about lots of subjects, and that’s one of the things that readers expect from us,” he said. “It would be odd for us to have an expressed strong opinion about Harris’ tax plan or Trump’s tariffs and offer no view on who would be the better president. Generally in elections voters almost always have choices between two flawed candidates. And that involves weighing up relative weaknesses and relative strengths. The idea of our endorsement isn’t to tell our readers what to think. We have a really smart bunch of readers and they don’t need the Economist to supply them with opinions. The idea is we want to try and think through difficult subjects or sometimes write things to provoke their own reflections.”

Prideaux said specifically, the endorsement was written with a specific type of Trump voter in mind: “Somebody who might not do business with Trump or might not hold Trump up as a role model for his or her children but nevertheless is going to vote for Trump because they think the first term went pretty okay and that the case against Trump is wildly overblown.”

The Economist’s endorsement process is unusual. Unlike in American newsrooms in which the opinion staffers or the editorial board endorse candidates, both The Economist’s reporters and its more opinion-focused writers and editors weigh in. The publication gathered 150 of its staff globally last week to discuss and debate the endorsement. The Economist had tasked two staffers with writing a case for endorsing each candidate, and presented their case at the meeting.

The Economist isn’t the only publication to use its rivals’ non-endorsements as an opportunity to raise awareness for its pick.

As Semafor reported, several media organizations appealed directly to frustrated or supportive readers by sharing their own endorsements of Harris. The Guardian said that it had raised nearly $2 million in pledges from members, while others including Vox and the media newsletter Status also fundraised directly off of the non-endorsements.