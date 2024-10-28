Rivals scramble to react to Washington Post endorsement crisis

The Washington Post’s competitors moved quickly to fill the space it vacated when it shifted from being a bulwark against former President Donald Trump to canceling a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Guardian US editor Betsy Reed sent out an email to readers touting her publication’s endorsement of Harris earlier this month and soliciting membership support. The callout to readers of the American version of the British newspaper worked: They pledged more than $1.1 million between Reed’s email going out on Friday and Saturday evening, the biggest single fundraising day for the Guardian’s US operation.

“A Guardian editorial strongly endorsed Kamala Harris for president earlier this week — and we are unafraid of any potential consequences,” Reed wrote, calling it “an abdication of our duty as journalists to sit out this election out of self-interest.”

Oliver Darcy’s new Status media newsletter similarly solicited subscribers off of the Post’s decision and saw a small uptick.

And the New York Times scrambled both to calm confused readers who canceled subscriptions with harsh notes about Jeff Bezos and to stress that it had issued an endorsement. On Friday, the paper recirculated its endorsement to media reporters, and on Saturday, the paper published a video by opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury explaining the paper’s decision and noting the controversy around the Post’s and the Los Angeles Times’ lack of presidential endorsements this election cycle.