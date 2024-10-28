Exodus from Washington Post editorial board continues

Two more members of the Washington Post’s editorial board resigned Monday as the paper reels into the US election amid an identity crisis.

Two Post employees said they expected David Hoffman, joined the Post in 1982 and accepted a Pulitzer Prize last week for his series on “new technologies and the tactics authoritarian regimes use to repress dissent in the digital age,” to leave the editorial board.

Another editorial board member Molly Roberts, who writes a column on technology and society, also resigned from the editorial board.

They were among the 20 columnists who signed a statement saying owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to stop endorsing was “an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love.”

Editor-at-large Robert Kagan also resigned Friday.