Exodus from Washington Post editorial board continues

The Scoop
Two more members of the Washington Post’s editorial board resigned Monday as the paper reels into the US election amid an identity crisis.
Two Post employees said they expected David Hoffman, joined the Post in 1982 and accepted a Pulitzer Prize last week for his series on “new technologies and the tactics authoritarian regimes use to repress dissent in the digital age,” to leave the editorial board.
Another editorial board member Molly Roberts, who writes a column on technology and society, also resigned from the editorial board.
They were among the 20 columnists who signed a statement saying owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to stop endorsing was “an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love.”
Editor-at-large Robert Kagan also resigned Friday.
Know More
The Post, following the Los Angeles Times (as first reported by Semafor), chose last week to end its tradition of endorsing candidates, with publisher Will Lewis wrote that “we know” some readers will take the decision as “an abdication of responsibility.” Lewis argued that the decision was in fact a return to a non-endorsement tradition abandoned temporarily for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952 and permanently after the 1972 election.
The decision was “a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds,” he wrote.
Clarification: Roberts said she is resigning from the editorial board, and sources said Hoffman also plans to resign from the editorial board — but in both cases, not necessarily from writing for, or being employed by, the Post.