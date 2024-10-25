“A civic disappointment”: Fallout continues after Los Angeles Times chooses not to endorse

Two more members of the Los Angeles Times editorial board resigned on Thursday over the paper’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, which the page’s former editor described in an interview as a “civic disappointment.”

Robert Greene and Karin Klein each confirmed to Semafor that they are leaving the paper, following the resignation of Mariel Garza, the leader of the paper’s editorial board.

The meltdown at the Los Angeles publication’s opinion section comes after its owner, Patrick Soon Shiong, vetoed a Kamala Harris endorsement and instead suggested the editorial board lay out policy differences between the candidates. It also touched a sore spot at the paper, which ended its endorsements after backing Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal, and only resumed them in 2008, endorsing Democrats in the last four presidential elections.

The editor who revived the tradition, Jim Newton, said in an interview that the non-endorseemnt “is a civic let down and a disappointment. Bad for the paper, bad for Los Angeles, bad for the campaign.”

He continued: “Not only does it sometimes affect races, affect politics, influence people, but it also allows people to understand how the editorial board reasons and what values it seeks to uphold. So I think that they’re good for politics, but they’re also good for the paper and good for its relationship with readers, even with readers who disagree with the endorsement. I think that at its best, a thoughtful endorsement says to readers, ‘here’s what we care about.’”

Newton said the lack of explanation to readers about the non-endorsement undermines the paper’s credibility, and contributed to the proliferation of theories and assumptions. He said it had undercut some of his own trust in the paper he worked at for over two decades.

“It makes you wonder, and when people wonder, they assume the worst,” he said.

