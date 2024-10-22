IMF forecasts weaker Chinese growth for 2024, but lifts US prospects

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for China’s 2024 GDP growth to 4.8%, while raising the US’ up from 2.6% to 2.8%. The new forecasts come as part of the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook report, released Tuesday.

Overall, the report paints a picture of a slowing global economy, with growth of just 3.2% predicted for 2024 and 2025 — slightly down from its July prediction.

The IMF had previously predicted China’s economy would grow 5% in 2024, but in its latest briefing, the agency noted that the country’s struggling property market and low consumer confidence had eroded growth.

By contrast, the US economy is now expected to grow more than previously thought, boosted in part by higher wages driving consumer spending and investment.

As a whole, however, the global economy faces significant risks, the IMF found, including rising geopolitical tension, financial market volatility, and the lingering threat of uncontrolled inflation.