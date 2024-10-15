Global government debt will surpass $100T for the first time

Global public debt will exceed $100 trillion this year for the first time, and could accelerate.

An International Monetary Fund report showed that government borrowing will reach 93% of global GDP by the end of the year and will be near 100% by 2030 — exceeding its pandemic-era peak of 99%, and 10 percentage points up from 2019.

The report comes shortly before a US election in which both candidates have promised tax breaks that could add trillions to Washington’s already enormous debt burden, with the annual deficit running at around 6.5% of GDP.

Other countries are also seeing a growing debt pile, and the IMF said steps should be taken soon: “Postponing adjustment will only mean that a larger correction is needed eventually.”