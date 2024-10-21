Events Newsletters
China cuts key lending rates to boost economy

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Oct 21, 2024, 7:08am EDT
East Asia
Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China is pictured in Beijing.
People’s Bank of China headquarters. Jason Lee/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

China cut two key interest rates in a bid to boost the country’s flagging economic recovery.

The move came shortly after figures showed Beijing may miss its 5% GDP growth forecast for 2024, with the economy last quarter growing at the slowest pace in a year.

Experts fear China could fall into a deflationary spiral that would paralyze domestic consumption. Meanwhile exports slowed sharply last month, while house prices fell at the fastest rate in a decade. Even as Beijing looks to kick-start its economy, the US presidential election could prove decisive, with former President Donald Trump proposing tariffs of 60% or higher on Chinese imports in case he wins.

A chart showing benchmark lending rates in China

