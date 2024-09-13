Trump’s tariff plans worry Republicans — but they may not stop him

Donald Trump is poised to start a new trade war within the GOP, and he just might win it.

The former president’s campaign-trail talk of a sweeping tariff on global imports is rattling Republicans in Congress, but the GOP is not exactly vowing to vanquish a proposal that most economists warn would carry serious risks for US consumers. Not to mention that Trump may just go around Congress and unilaterally enact a version of his tariff agenda.

Trump has repeatedly floated a 10% tariff on all imports, as well as a 60% tariff on Chinese goods, while hinting at going even higher if he wins back the White House in November. A protectionist escalation on that scale would splinter Republicans, reopening a painful rupture between old school free-traders and Trump-aligned populists.

Few elected Republicans are praising Trump’s vision of using tariffs to bolster the US dollar and finance his policy plans. That’s because many agree with economists that blunt-force tariffs amount to a tax on consumers and businesses. Trump’s tariff ideas could also take the sting out of their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris for the Biden administration’s record on inflation.

But congressional Republicans aren’t vowing to block him, partly because of the high threshold to do so and partly out of disinterest in infighting ahead of the election. If Trump wins, they’re signaling a post-election lobbying effort to narrow his proposals to exempt allies, keep prices low and avoid hurting American businesses.

“He likes tariffs. We know that. And he views it as a way of raising revenue. Certainly, some of us have a different sort of view,” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 GOP leader who is running for the top job in the next Congress, told Semafor.

Broad tariffs along the lines of Trump’s 10% pitch “would prompt a serious conversation up here,” Thune added.

The mildness of Republicans’ objections to the Trump tariff agenda may only be temporary. GOP resistance to his plans would almost certainly mount if he wins.

“People are panicked about what they’re paying for everyday stuff,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. “If it’s the Alaska consumer, I don’t know how I can legitimately ask them to pay more.”

Still, Trump’s party sees a lot to like in his threats of more levies on Chinese imports. Several GOP senators also said Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum were critical to clinching the recent North American trade deal for those goods.

So as much as Republicans would struggle to accept a 10 percent global import tax – “Let’s hope we don’t have to deal with that,” Indiana Sen. Todd Young said – Trump’s staunch allies would exert their own pull. One of those allies, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, said global tariffs could be a negotiating tactic to “bludgeon” other countries into deal-making mode.

In interviews with a dozen GOP senators, the desire to temper rather than extinguish Trump’s tariffs was clear.

“All we have to do is go back [and look at how] our pork industry has suffered famously, if you’re not careful with the way you craft the tariffs,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “President Trump really does want to impose them. It’s on us to explain: ‘We do too, just not in a blunt force manner.’”

