U.S., Qatar agree not to release $6 billion to Iran

The United States and Qatar have reached an understanding not to allow Iran to access the $6 billion funds reserved for humanitarian assistance.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Democrats behind closed doors on Thursday that the U.S. and Qatar had reached a “quiet understanding” not to move the money, which is being held in a Qatari bank, a person familiar with his comments told Semafor. The news comes as U.S. officials probe whether Iran was directly involved in the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

Adeyemo told the lawmakers the funds would not be moving anytime soon, the person said.

AD

The Biden administration has withstood growing pressure from lawmakers in both parties to “refreeze” the money, which Iran was given access to as part of a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks.