China’s domestic struggles won’t change its fate in Washington

China’s struggling to manage a troubled economy and rethinking its strategy in the South Pacific. It won’t find any olive branches in Washington.

Democrats and Republicans are preparing to pile new pressure on China next year, no matter who wins the White House or holds control of Congress, including aggressive tariffs, more aid to Taiwan, more criticism of human rights abuses, and a crackdown on Chinese technology.

Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs of 60% or more on all Chinese imports, an idea far more popular among Republicans compared to his broader tariff strategy. And while Kamala Harris doesn’t talk quite as tough on the tariff front as the former president, the Biden administration’s decision to maintain and even increase some Trump-era tariffs on China “validates the policy,” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo, told Semafor.

Indicators show domestic growth slowing for America’s chief global economic rival, and global conventional wisdom on its inexorable rise has shifted dramatically. The Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer, for example, wrote to clients this week that Asian and Western leaders gathered at the United Nations believe China “is now at its peak.”

But almost nothing unites partisan Washington the way China does. And so there’s little desire to pull back from US policymaking designed to confront Beijing over its stated desire to absorb Taiwan, its claims to vast territorial waters, or its growing military and cyber capabilities.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that new tough-on-China measures could make it into “must-pass legislation before the end of this year.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has made clear they will not stop their campaign to rival America on the world stage. We will not stop either,” Schumer said in a statement to Semafor.

China hawks in both parties are still trying to pass legislation to permanently screen and restrict outbound US investment in critical sectors of the rival nation, so far an elusive target. That’s on top of broad support for boosting security assistance to Taiwan.