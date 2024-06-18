Why Trump is ready to go harder on China

Donald Trump is gearing up for a sequel to his trade war with China if he returns to the White House. And this time, advisers and allies say he’s much less interested in a deal.

That’s because Beijing failed to live up to its commitments under the “phase one” trade agreement negotiated by Trump’s team during his first administration. Trump and his former aides, some of whom would be likely to join him in a second stint at the White House, are also deeply distrustful of China over its lack of transparency around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a deal like we saw in the first term,” Robert O’Brien, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, said in an interview. “I think people were generally happy with phase one, but as it turned out, the Chinese didn’t honor it.”

Trump, whose campaign did not respond to outreach from Semafor, has already floated imposing tariffs of 60% or more on all Chinese imports as part of a wider protectionist agenda. During a meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill last week, the former president described tariffs as a “strong tool for the executive branch” to extract concessions from China and protect US industries, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon told reporters. (According to others in the room, he also at one point seemed to float replacing the entire personal income tax with tariff revenue.)

But allies and alums of Trump’s first administration say an aggressive China economic policy would potentially go much further than just tariffs. They say it could include more stringent export controls of key US technologies, aimed at hampering Chinese industry, and restrictions on US investments in China. Some believe Trump may also try to bring together an international coalition to limit China’s budding dominance in electric vehicle exports, with an eye to boxing in electric-vehicle giant BYD.

Many anticipate that former US Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer would return to captain Trump’s economic strategy on China. Lighthizer, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has called for a “strategic decoupling” between the US and Chinese economies, and privately told people that a second administration would aggressively pursue that goal. And there may be fewer business-oriented advisors in the White House to temper a protectionist push this time.

The business world is already bracing itself: Consultants and Wall Street advisers told Semafor they’ve started seeing a steady stream of clients asking how to strategize around tariffs.

During the first Trump presidency, “it was like, no way he’s really going to do that,” said Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy research at Veda Partners. “The starting point for investors now is how long do I have before these tariffs go on.”

Still, among some investors, there’s a “healthy debate” brewing “as to whether this is going to be saber rattling to lead towards negotiations or if this will be the final act in the protectionist agenda,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at BTIG.