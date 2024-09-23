China’s domestic economic problems have global consequences

China’s central bank cut an important short-term interest rate and injected more liquidity into the market in an apparent bid to revitalize the country’s flagging economy.

The People’s Bank of China cut the 14-day reverse repurchase interest rate to 1.85%, a reduction of 10 basis points, and injected $10.6 billion of liquidity, in an attempt to ease monetary policy and reduce the effects of deflation. China’s economy is forecast to grow only 4.6% this year, one of the lowest annual increases in decades.

On Monday, officials announced the country’s financial regulators will give a press conference Tuesday, without offering further details.



