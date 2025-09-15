US fintech for African migrants raises $22M

A US startup that enables African immigrants to build credit profiles through their remittance transactions has raised $22 million to roll out its service in Europe and Canada.

New York-headquartered Kredete, which was founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Adeola Adedewe in 2023, is one of a rising crop of startups serving Africans in the diaspora whose international money transfers are a sizable source of financial flows to Africa. In the US, Kredete enables users to build their credit history in the process of sending money to more than 30 African countries, thus allowing them to access other financial products which Kredete is rolling out. Other Africa-founded cross-border remittance providers, such as LemFi, are increasingly tapping into the market for providing credit access to migrants.

Like LemFi, Kredete is rolling out user bank accounts denominated in euros and dollars. It also plans to introduce a stablecoin credit card for users in 41 African countries.