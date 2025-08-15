East Asia brings boom to African fintech unicorn Flutterwave

Africa’s most valuable fintech company Flutterwave reported a boom in transactions in East Asia this year, with nearly $1 billion processed by companies in the region serving customers in Africa.

Flutterwave, founded in Nigeria in 2016, processes online payments for businesses in more than 30 African countries. But growth has also come from outside of Africa. “East-Asia to Africa is one of the corridors where we recently ramped up transactions,” Flutterwave founder and CEO Olugbenga Agboola told Semafor. The number of transactions processed along that corridor in the first half of 2024 “was negligible,” he said. The increase this year has come from partnerships with platforms that enable international ecommerce payments, notably two Chinese fintech companies Norafirst and Skyee, Flutterwave said.

The company’s international growth this year has also included securing 20 new licenses in the United States for its remittance app, Send, which enables users to make direct money transfers without any intermediaries.