Wall Street readies for next fight over China bans

Wall Street is gearing up for the next battle over U.S. investments in China, worried that Congress will out-hawk the White House and impose harsher limits that would ban a host of client services.

In August, the White House issued an executive order restricting money flowing to China in semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence — all key for the country’s military and intelligence agencies. The Treasury Department is turning that order into tailored rules governing equity stakes, debt financing, and joint ventures.

Mike Gallagher, chair of the House select committee on China, told Semafor that approach leaves too many loopholes and uncovered sectors that could still give Beijing an advantage. He said that meetings with financial executives and investors in New York last week left him more convinced that the U.S. needs a wider approach — backed by legislation, not just the kind of agency rule-writing that is a common Republican punching bag — that goes farther than the Biden administration’s efforts.

Wall Street lobbyists want Democrats to take the initiative in Congress, hoping to keep any legislation more in line with Treasury’s proposal. So far they haven’t seen signs of that happening. If anything, Gallagher’s swing through New York last week boosted his credibility and momentum, stoking fears China hawks could get their way.

Even if a Republican-led bill is “more hawkish than what Wall Street would devise on its own, they can live with it as long as there is certainty,” Gallagher told Semafor, “[as long as] we’re not just at the whim of a particular president, and there’s a glidepath to transition to the new rules.”