House Republicans might try to stop Biden's order on China investments

The White House is still working on an executive order for restricting U.S. investments in China that could imperil national security. But some House Republicans are already threatening to try and stop it, warning an overly broad approach could cause chaos for investors trying to follow the law.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. said the House Financial Services Committee, which he sits on, would look to “block” the White House executive order if it resembles legislation offered last Congress by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas and Bob Casey, D-Pa., which would set up a screening process for U.S. investments into Chinese technology sectors. Instead, he said he and others on the panel want to take a “precision” approach to blocking sensitive outbound investments that sets clearer rules in advance for private sector players weighing deals.

“Our default should always be that we don’t counter China by becoming more like China,” Barr, who said he’s been in touch with leading business figures like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, told Semafor. “I think decoupling across the board is a mistake.”

To be sure, the White House also isn’t talking about decoupling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a hearing this week decoupling from China would be “disastrous.” But the discussion of outbound investment is starting to generate some friction between the major players who will determine the policy.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. told Semafor that he has raised concerns with the White House and that any solution needed to reflect U.S. values of “open society, of rule of law, and speech rights.”

“Anything that goes beyond an entity’s or an individual’s designation, I think, is not in keeping with how we’ve done this over the last century,” McHenry said.

He added the committee would “keep all options on the table” when asked about potential plans to disrupt the executive order. A letter he sent to House appropriators last month suggested not funding the outbound screening program.