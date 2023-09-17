Conservatives shoot down new GOP deal to avert shutodwn

A deal between two key House Republican factions to temporarily avert a government shutdown looked shaky after it was announced Sunday night and immediately came under fire from conservatives.

“I will not support this 167 page surrender to Joe Biden,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. told one reporter.

Struck after weeks of talks, the agreement between the hardline House Freedom Caucus and establishment-friendly Main Street Caucus would fund the government for an extra month while enacting much of the GOP’s marquee border security bill, H.R. 2, minus a controversial E-Verify proposal.

Lawmakers looked to take up the measure in tandem with a defense appropriations bill that’s been stalled in the House and includes “several strong” Department of Homeland Security riders aimed at securing the border. The temporary funding bill would include a nearly 1% cut from this year’s non-defense discretionary spending levels while holding veterans and military funding at current levels.

But the measure appeared to lack enough support for passage after a number of right-wing Republicans voiced their opposition Sunday night. Along with Gaetz, Reps. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., Eli Crane, R-Ariz, and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. also came out as hard no’s against the proposal, while additional lawmakers suggested they’d likely reject it.

“No [continuing resolution]. Pass the damn approps bills. Roll back the crazy bureaucracy to pre-COVID levels. Now,” Bishop tweeted.

Others, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced misgivings about the measure during a Sunday GOP conference call. The Georgia lawmaker said it would be a “bad look” to fund the government with a continuing resolution.