Behind closed doors, Wall Street and Washington are at odds over China

Rep. Mike Gallagher, the chair of the U.S. House committee on competition with China, said he might widen the panel’s investigation into Wall Street’s ties to China’s military sector and its human-rights abuses, which has so far focused on BlackRock and index provider MSCI.

His comments to Semafor on Tuesday came after two days of mostly private meetings in New York with Wall Street executives wary of drastic limits on U.S. investments in China. The visit included a tabletop exercise on the financial impacts of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and a hearing on risks of investing in China.

“I don’t know if we changed anybody’s mind,” said Gallagher, whose committee has put one industry after another under scrutiny from fast fashion to semiconductors to finance. “But I think those we met with left with a sense that this is an issue they can’t ignore.”

Josh Wolfe of Lux Capital, a venture firm that invests in defense technology and scientific endeavors, organized closed-door sessions meant to help lawmakers and financiers understand each other’s interests “without being knee jerk or reflexive,” he told Semafor.

Few attendees supported a complete decoupling from China, said Wolfe, who cautioned against economic jingoism. “Using a hammer or a bludgeon would be a terrible idea,” he said.

The panel is collecting ideas for an end-of-year report that members hope will include bipartisan recommendations for curtailing the flow of U.S. money into China.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the committee’s top Democrat, told Semafor that he heard one participant remark that “if we don’t invest in these companies, somebody else will.”

One idea making the rounds — and explicitly proposed this morning by former SEC Chair Jay Clayton — is requiring U.S. companies to disclose how much, and what kind of, business they’re doing in China. He says companies should also share what are essentially their commercial war games, explaining publicly what happens to their business if tensions between the U.S. and China boiled over.

Reed Albergotti contributed to this report