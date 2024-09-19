JD Vance keeps getting ahead of Donald Trump on policy

JD Vance said over the weekend that he “learned my lesson” on getting ahead of Donald Trump after accidentally announcing an abortion position Trump later disavowed. He might still have some work to do.

Vance’s nonstop media tour and willingness to jump into the fray on just about any topic has repeatedly led to the vice presidential nominee sketching in Trump’s vague policy positions himself. It has some allies worried that he’s overstepping his bounds.

“It’s never good for the vice president to be in front of the president,” one Republican senator said. “It’s just part of the learning experience for him.”

The most high profile example: Vance said in August that Trump would veto an abortion ban, but the former president said on the debate stage that he hadn’t spoken to his running mate about the issue and would not make that pledge.

Other remarks from the 40-year-old vice presidential pick have prompted questions about whether he might be freelancing: Trump is considering, but hasn’t yet embraced, Vance’s public pitch to offer a $5,000 child tax credit — an idea that could cost trillions of dollars if fully implemented.

Trump said in last week’s debate that he had “concepts of a plan” on health care, dancing around what’s been a sensitive topic for him — yet Vance offered up some key details just days later, including suggestions on “Meet The Press” that Republicans might again try to alter or roll back the Affordable Care Act’s protections for pre-existing conditions. He went into even further detail on Wednesday in North Carolina, floating major changes to the ACA’s approach to the chronically ill that wade into politically perilous territory.

His comments diverging or expanding on Trump’s thoughts are now prompting some to wonder: Is this what the campaign wants from Vance? Or is the young, populist up-and-comer overstepping his role and leaving his running mate’s campaign to answer for it?

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he wasn’t sure “whether it’s strategic or whether it’s just him getting ahead of the president.”

“JD does not lack confidence,” Cramer added. “So you’ve got somebody who’s super smart, super articulate, you know, not very experienced in the political world, who puts out details of big ideas. And some of those big ideas have been generally floated by Donald Trump and they may or may not be ready for the details. And that’s up to Donald Trump to determine.”

Trump’s team doesn’t seem worried about it, even as they haven’t directly endorsed some of the proposals Vance has been discussing on TV. A Trump campaign advisor told Semafor that their operation has a more formal process for rolling out official policy plans, adding that it isn’t “a slight against JD.”

“He’s not getting ahead of the campaign, it’s a lot of stuff that’s been discussed and none of it was surprising,” the advisor said. “I know there’s a narrative out there that he’s getting ahead of the campaign on some of this stuff, but he’s not.”

And surprisingly, some Republicans say it’s fine to have policy differences between the presidential nominee and the vice presidential nominee.

“President Trump is one of those that says, ‘hey tell ‘em what you think,’” said Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville. “I think it’s better to do it that way rather than try to get on the same page about everything. Sooner or later you’re going to screw something up.”

Internally, Vance is seen as an impressive communicator who has been especially strong on the Sunday shows — and his ability to articulate policy is seen as one of the benefits of picking him as a running mate. The Trump campaign bills Vance as a bulldog who can focus on the wonky issues in a way that Trump often avoids. In addition to his TV appearances, he’s been active on X, where he offered a point-by-point rebuttal of the Harris campaign’s entire policy page.

One person close to Trump’s side of the campaign suggested Vance was being given “space to follow a campaign plan” by playing in the policy weeds while the top of the ticket dealt with other issues.

“Vance and company are in constant contact and he’s responding to our own intention to focus more on policy,” one person close to the campaign told Semafor. “We would if these assassins would take a vacation.”