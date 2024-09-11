Will this be the last debate? The ball’s in Donald Trump’s court.

PHILADELPHIA — Republicans are ready to do the debate all over again. As for Donald Trump? He’s not so sure.

“She wants a second debate because she lost tonight, very badly,” he said after making a surprise appearance on the spin room floor post-debate. “They immediately call for a second debate because they lost. We’ll think about that.”

On Fox News moments later, Trump appeared even more uncertain: “If you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it. Why should I do another debate?” he wondered, adding that he’d “maybe” agree to one “if it was on a fair network.”

Trump’s statements contrasted with his campaign team and allies who proposed post-debate Tuesday night that the candidates meet again. While some hedged that it’s up to the nominee, the broad take was that more debates are a-go on their end.

“We came into this debate wanting three. I don’t know any reason why we would change that,” Trump spokesperson Tim Murtaugh told reporters immediately following the debate. Another spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, offered similar thoughts.

“Absolutely,” Leavitt said. “President Trump is fearless.”

Across the board, that sentiment prevailed: Vivek Ramaswasmy, one of Trump’s top surrogates, told Semafor he’s been “consistent” in arguing that “more debates is better for the public.”

Republican members of Congress were equally willing to encourage a second sparring. “I think we should have more,” Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich. said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared similar sentiments but with conditions.

“Only if it’s a different format and fair,” she told Semafor.

Trump spokesman Brian Hughes, meanwhile, said: “The last I checked, that stands, but we’ll see, you know, we’ll see where we are,” noting that they already had an offer for an additional debate on the table.