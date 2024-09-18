Trump’s growing tax cut promises will give GOP a huge headache

Trump’s binder full of tax cut plans will face blowback from GOP deficit hawks, who have gained sway during President Joe Biden’s administration. And even if Republicans take total control of Washington after Election Day – no guarantee – they’ll need near-total party unity to clinch Trump’s deficit-busting tax agenda.

Economist Erica York at the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation projected Trump’s tax pledges would cost at least $8.5 trillion over a decade. Ending limits on the state and local tax deduction would cost roughly $1 trillion on its own.

Given those estimates, Republicans in Congress would likely have to talk Trump down from some of his priciest ideas or scale them back. The GOP, from party leaders to occasional rebels like Paul, is largely united on the importance of preserving the Trump tax cuts that are set to expire – which will cost about $4.6 trillion.

Republican lawmakers are clear-eyed about how hard it would be to tack on the high cost of Trump’s new ideas to that pricey extension. Plus, many of them also hope to hike defense spending.

“It does become a math problem, and it becomes an economic problem,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. “Am I for reducing taxes? Sure. But you can’t consider it just in a vacuum.”

One former GOP congressman said his ex-coworkers are privately fretting about the budget-busting impact of their tax ambitions.

“It’s clear from my discussions with Republican colleagues that the exploding national debt is top of mind. It comes up unsolicited,” Peter Roskam, an Illinois Republican and architect of the 2017 tax law who’s now at the BakerHostetler law firm, told Semafor. “They are sobered by it and see it framing the 2025 tax Armageddon.”

Despite Roskam’s faith in GOP fiscal rectitude, key Republicans aren’t convinced they need to pay for another round of tax cuts. Sen. Mike Crapo, who’s in line to helm the tax-writing Finance panel if Republicans win back the Senate, said Congress didn’t pay for extending tax cuts in 2012 and he’s not inclined to revisit a “precedent” that preserves the status quo.

“The deficit is a big issue,” the Idaho Republican told Semafor. “My personal policy is that pro-growth tax policy doesn’t need to have an offset.”

Ultimately, the Congressional Budget Office would determine the cost of each piece of the GOP’s agenda, and the Senate parliamentarian would rule on what can be passed with a simple majority vote, avoiding a filibuster.

The uncertain outcome of that scrutiny, which squashed some liberal Democrats’ dreams three years ago, is leaving powerful Republicans noncommittal on Trump’s tax ideas.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican who is running for GOP leader, told Semafor that “you have to figure out how to wedge” Trump’s array of new ideas into an extension of his 2017 cuts.

Crapo favors keeping the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions, and chief House GOP tax-writer Jason Smith of Missouri has agreed. Yet neither would rule out Trump’s new bid to remove the cap.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt vowed that Trump would be able to follow through on his promises.

“President Trump’s agenda to defeat inflation and unleash economic growth will have a mandate of broad-based support,” she said.