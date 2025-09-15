Wall Street banks, losing clout in Washington, overhaul personnel and tactics

Big banks are losing the Washington lobbying battle — and they know it.

The ascendant crypto sector is eclipsing what was once a powerhouse industry. Digital-assets companies, which poured more than $26 million into President Donald Trump’s political apparatus this year alone, got their own White House czar, David Sacks; notched a major legislative win with recently enacted stablecoin legislation; and have the support of the president’s family, which has raked in billions from related businesses.

That one of the biggest and most economically central industries got outmaneuvered by a sector that was, until recently, on the fringes speaks to the new pecking order.

But beyond demonstrating crypto’s clout, the moves reflect how much Washington influence has changed since Trump’s first term — when he brought Wall Street executives to a televised Oval Office visit, calling them “probably the best bankers in the world.” Now they’re walking a political tightrope, as Silicon Valley executives have a direct line to the White House and the administration accuses banks of punishing conservatives.

The shifts helped spur Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser to change the head of the Financial Services Forum, which represents the eight largest US banks, eight months after she became the lobbying group’s chair, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amanda Eversole, a former public affairs executive at JPMorgan Chase who previously worked in advocacy and management for the oil lobby, replaced Kevin Fromer as FSF president and CEO earlier this month. She is viewed as a more aggressive personality than her predecessor; Fraser called her a “strategic leader with a strong track record of delivering results amid times of change.”

FSF spokesperson Barbara Hagenbaugh said Fromer “fostered bipartisan collaboration” and “provided steady leadership during significant challenges, such as the COVID pandemic and regional banking turmoil, when the largest banks strongly supported customers, businesses, and communities throughout the country.”

Citigroup declined to comment.