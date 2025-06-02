‘It has been murder’: Crypto fight reveals limits of dealmaking under Trump

After weeks of turmoil, a bipartisan bill that would create rules for digital assets known as stablecoins is at last on track to pass the Senate.

It was supposed to be one of the GOP’s easiest aisle-crossing wins this Congress.

Instead, bitter fallout has transformed it into the most vivid example yet of how hard it is to strike a deal in President Donald Trump’s Washington. It’s a textbook case pointing to more challenges ahead.

“It has been murder to get them there,” the normally even-keeled Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said at a conference last week of the 18 Senate Democrats who eventually sided with Republicans. “The first time we brought this to the floor, [Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren was able to get every one of them to vote against me.”

Trump’s legislative agenda began with a jolt when Democratic lawmakers unexpectedly broke ranks to support the GOP-led Laken Riley Act, which required tougher punishments for undocumented immigrants arrested for certain crimes.

But now, Congress is bogging down amid Trump-fueled collisions. The escalating standoff poses a threat to other issues than cryptocurrency — from trade and appropriations to banning congressional stock trading and expanding access to privately traded investments.

Republicans first took up legislation governing stablecoins, which are pegged to other assets like the dollar, because they saw it as the lightest lift of the crypto bills the president wants on his desk by August. But their bipartisan plan to legitimize one of the least risky corners of a deep-pocketed industry became, well, all about Trump.

The Trumps’ plans to strike a stablecoin deal with an Emirati firm and host a fundraiser dinner for memecoin buyers sparked progressive rage that contributed to the implosion of bipartisan talks last month. Republicans frustrated over the hold-up pushed ahead with a doomed procedural vote.

Hagerty and the bill’s supporters then landed a series of compromises to secure enough support to advance the bill — and the Senate is expected to pass it this month. But votes on a to-be-determined series of amendments will inevitably reopen all the same faultlines.

It’s a key indicator of just how difficult working across the aisle is during Trump’s presidency — even on an issue that has millions of dollars at its back. Crypto executives who spent big last Congress to strong-arm lawmakers into supporting industry-friendly legislation acknowledge those efforts are now less potent.

“Trump isn’t making it easy,” said one crypto lobbyist, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “It’s just really annoying, all the stuff that his family is doing.”