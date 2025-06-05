Bank of America dropped private-prison clients. Now it’s taking them back.

Six years after Bank of America fired him as a client, and 131 days after President Donald Trump publicly accused the bank’s chief executive of political bias, Damon Hininger got a phone call.

Upon reconsideration, Bank of America would be happy to offer his company, the second-largest operator of US prisons and detention centers, a bank account.

“Times change,” Hininger said in an interview from his office in Nashville, Tenn.

His company, CoreCivic, took Bank of America up on its offer, which had been in the works for months. “A deposit account is nice,” he said, but he’s waiting for the Wall Street services — loans, stock offerings, and takeover advice — typically bestowed on favored clients.

Financial firms are warming to customers they once shunned under progressive pressure, addressing conservative states lamenting the lack of “fair access” to banks, and more recently, trying to avoid the wrath of a president bent on settling scores. Citigroup said Tuesday it would start lending to gun manufacturers again, and promised to conduct employee training to root out any political bias. Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq have both stopped requiring companies using them for an IPO to have diverse board members. This week, BlackRock’s retreat from progressive stances was rewarded when Texas took it off an investment blacklist.

CoreCivic operates 43 jails and prisons across the country, including several that house detainees for US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Its longtime lender, Bank of America, dropped it as a client in 2019 during a retreat from banking private prisons, gun manufacturers, coal miners, and other industries then out of political favor.

That July, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan delivered the bad news personally in what Hininger described as an uncomfortable meeting in Boston. Alluding to activist pressure — protesters had just shown up at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting — Moynihan said CoreCivic could remain a client if it canceled its contracts with ICE or agreed to fulfill them at zero profit to the company.

“Clearly we were targeted for political reasons,” said Hininger, a Republican donor who earlier this year pressed Trump in person to look into political bias in financial services.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment on specific clients, but noted that it changed its 2019 policy 18 months ago from an outright ban to a case-by-case assessment subject to enhanced scrutiny. “We’re happy to serve anyone,” Moynihan said in February.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman said the bank had not changed its policies against financing private prisons or companies that make military-grade weapons for personal use. (It does lend to contractors for the military and law enforcement.)

While the tide had been turning before the president’s second electoral victory, corporate behavior is shifting quickly in the Trump age. Law firms and universities are striking deals, retailers that once leaned into Pride month are treading lightly this year, and companies are scrubbing their websites of diversity policies. Super Bowl ads, which had become venues to showcase corporate values, were neutral enough this year to win faint praise from arch-conservative provocateur Matt Walsh.