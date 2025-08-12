Trump gave crypto everything he could. The industry still wants more.

The digital assets industry’s biggest advocacy group is launching a fresh lobbying push this week to lock in its early victories.

Cryptocurrency heavyweights’ fear is that US policymakers will check out for the midterm elections without enacting their top priority: legislation that would permanently overhaul how federal agencies regulate digital assets.

It’s not for lack of effort from President Donald Trump. Bonded to the industry through a mutual distrust of traditional finance and his own lucrative ventures, Trump has so far given crypto just about everything he promised on the trail; most recently, he signed orders targeting banks that discriminated against crypto firms and letting crypto compete for US retirement accounts.

Crypto’s bigger problem lies with Congress. Industry allies overcame bitter infighting this spring to pass a bill creating rules for the small slice of the market known as stablecoins, which are pegged to non-digital assets like the US dollar. But the crypto industry is made up largely of riskier products than stablecoins — and firms fear a future president could unravel much of what Trump has done to boost them.

That agitation is the backdrop for this week’s mobilization by the group Stand With Crypto, plans for which were shared first with Semafor.

Legislation that can enshrine crypto in the US financial market beyond stablecoins has long been “the main event,” Crypto Council for Innovation CEO Ji Kim said in an interview.

“It’s so wonderful to have a pro-crypto administration, but that is something that could be overturned with the new administration,” agreed Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger. “What we want is a permanent framework.”

The advocacy group is enlisting partners like Kim and Mersinger for a “Day of Action” Thursday that will dispatch crypto advocates to lobby lawmakers for a so-called market structure bill; some have already shown up at congressional town halls. They’ve previously emailed, called or met with lawmakers more than 800,000 times, according to the group.

It will also host block parties in four states — headlined by rapper Big Sean, who’s set to appear in Detroit on Aug. 22 — this month and next.

For the industry, convincing Congress to act is a matter of long-term security; only a fraction of Americans use crypto, and a new regulatory framework could boost its saturation.

“Always, from the beginning, it was about market structure,” Mason Lynaugh, Stand With Crypto’s community director, told Semafor. “We have to codify how we want to treat crypto here.”

It won’t be easy, despite Trump’s GOP holding complete power in the capital. As a government shutdown and the 2026 election loom, time is short to advance much of anything except must-pass funding legislation before lawmakers hit the campaign trail.

As one crypto advocate put it candidly: Not only is the market structure bill not “ready for prime time this year,” but there’s an emerging possibility that “it never happens.”