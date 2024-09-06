Nigeria’s fuel scarcity deepens cost of living crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria — A new price hike on petrol has frustrated Nigerian drivers grappling with scarce fuel supplies and pushed up the cost of living.

Higher prices threaten to undercut recent gains made towards curbing skyrocketing inflation. Fuel lines that began to appear at pump stations a week ago in Nigeria’s capital Abuja have grown in recent days.

Clusters of black market sellers wielding jerry cans and hoses dot the city — even by the headquarters of the state oil company NNPC — offering quicker service at higher prices to desperate buyers. In Lagos, roads have become emptier with fewer cars on major routes.

The price hike has led to a fresh surge in the cost of food. Increased fuel prices raise the cost of producing and transporting food across the country, which has been passed on to consumers. “I’m barely surviving these days,” Lawrence Chukwuma, a civil servant in Abuja who spent over two hours in a fuel line on Wednesday morning, told Semafor Africa. “I’m now rationing meals to once a day.”

“This government doesn’t want the masses to breathe,” said Jimoh Abefe, 58, a father of six who has driven taxis for more than 30 years in Abuja. He started when Nigerian petrol cost less than half a naira in the late 1980s but is now considering a shift to another trade as the price edges closer to 1,000 naira (63 cents) per liter.

Nigeria’s deputy oil minister Heineken Lokpobiri said on Thursday that “there is sufficient fuel supply in the country, and by the weekend, we expect products to be available nationwide.” President Bola Tinubu, who also doubles as the oil minister, is in Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit.