China pledges to boost Nigeria investment after leaders meet in Beijing

Chinese officials promised to encourage the country’s most “powerful” companies to invest in Nigeria following Xi Jinping’s meeting with Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu in Beijing.

Tinubu, in turn, agreed to let Chinese factories open in the West African country, and for China to develop its mineral and energy resources.

In a joint statement, the leaders said the investment would help Nigeria’s economy — which is enduring its worst crisis in a generation — to “diversify” from its dependency on oil, including by investing in Nigeria’s military technology, and intelligence.

The talks were held ahead of the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which China hopes to use to build itself up as a natural leader and economic partner of Global South countries as an alternative to the US and its allies.